Arunachal: Villagers Build Quarantine Huts using Bamboo for Returnees

Ruksin- Villagers of Debing village in Ruksin circle of East Siang district have built ” Quarantine Huts” using Bamboo for locals returning to the village from other parts of the country. The village committee decided to built these huts one kilometre away from the Village where returnees will stay till over of their quarantine period.

There are 14 Quarantine Huts with the facilities of piped water and electricity for the people. Of the 14, two huts are for the volunteers who will monitor the returnees 24×7 to ensure the restrictions of social distancing among them. The huts have been segregated as per the category of the area the person was in before his or her return.

In that village, there are 150 households. It shares its border with the Jonai sub-division of Dhemaji district in Assam. In that district, one COVID-19 patient reported positive.

The returnees need to stay for 28 days, after completing the institutional quarantine period and get negative results for COVID-19. Health check-up will be conducted for them. Then they will allow returning home.

Local self-help groups will provide the quarantined persons with food.