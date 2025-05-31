Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Empowers Leparada Farmers with Modern Agricultural

BASAR- The third day of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) in Leparada District was observed with enthusiastic participation from farmers and stakeholders across 15 villages. A total of 78 participants attended, marking a successful day of knowledge exchange and farmer empowerment.

The programme, held under the guidance of KVK West Siang, aimed at empowering farmers with modern agricultural knowledge, introducing key government schemes, and fostering rural entrepreneurship.

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Scientist-cum-Head of KVK West Siang, outlined the core objectives of VKSA, which include:

Dissemination of modern technologies for region-specific kharif crops

Promotion of soil health cards for scientific crop selection and balanced fertilization

Integrated insect-pest management

Awareness on central and state government schemes

Feedback collection from farmers to tailor future interventions

Dr. Kumar encouraged farmers to expand large-scale finger millet cultivation, citing its success in the Tirbin circle.

Dr. Ampee Tasung, Scientist (Soil Science) from ICAR AP Centre, Basar, emphasized the link between soil health and productivity, and educated farmers on soil health card usage and sustainable practices.

Shri Nyabom Bam, ADO HQ Basar, highlighted several beneficial government schemes and motivated farmers to actively utilize these opportunities for their socio-economic upliftment.

Shri Pakgam Karlo, ADO Tirbin, stressed the importance of enrolling under PM-Kisan, while also urging farmers to leverage the technological support from ICAR, KVK, and agricultural universities to enhance their yield and income.

Dr. Dagbi Rumi Padu, Senior Veterinary Officer, outlined the animal husbandry schemes under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. She proposed skill development training for school dropouts and rural youth to promote entrepreneurship in livestock farming.

Mrs. Teryum Padu, BMM of ArSLM Tirbin circle, called on youth and women to utilize skill-building initiatives under ArSLM to establish rural enterprises.

The programme also witnessed motivational addresses from Shri Yumka Doyon, President of the Farmers Society, Tirbin circle, and Shri Kako Taba of BJP Kisan Morcha, who encouraged farmers to fully utilize government schemes for self-reliance.

Dr. Rita Nongthombam, SMS (Plant Breeding), explained e-seed production techniques and safe seed storage practices to ensure quality propagation materials.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Nongthombam, appreciating the active involvement of farmers and officials.

The event was a collaborative effort by ArSLM Daring, Farmers Society Tirbin Circle, BJP Kisan Morcha, and the ADO Office Tirbin, under the coordination of Dr. Kangabam Suraj, KVK West Siang. Event logistics, registration, and media coverage were managed by Marter Chiram and Imar Basar from KVK Basar.