Arunachal

Arunachal: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Kickstarts in Lumla

The event showcased the recognition of beneficiaries from various welfare schemes, honoring them with certificates.

Last Updated: December 23, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Kickstarts in Lumla

LUMLA- Today marked the commencement of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Lumla Sub-Division, Tawang district, beginning from Sazo-Poito Gram Panchayat. MLA Lumla Tsering Lhamu, Addl. DC Lumla LW Bapu, CO Duitongkhar Tsetan Droima, along with other officials and villagers, graced the inaugural event.

Aligned with the nationwide initiative, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched in Tawang district on November 15th, 2023, at the DC office premises by MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi. The yatra has successfully  covered over 50 gram panchayats in Tawang and Jang sub-divisions.

Also Read-  Shweta Singh, Director , PMO flags off VBSY for Sagalee block

During the inaugural day of the VBSY in Lumla sub-division at Sazo-Poito Gram Panchayat, MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu addressed the audience, extending a warm welcome to the VBSY IEC van and officials.

She highlighted the government’s achievements in delivering services and initiating various welfare schemes for the citizens. Emphasizing the importance of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, she urged everyone to contribute to India’s development, aiming for a developed nation by 2047.

Newly joined Addl. DC, Lobsang Wangchu Bapu, also addressed the gathering.

Also Read- Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Shergaon

The event showcased the recognition of beneficiaries from various welfare schemes, honoring them with certificates. These beneficiaries shared their stories under the initiative “Meri Kahani, Meri Zubani.”

Circle Officer cum Day Nodal Officer of VBSY in the Duitongkhar area, Tsetan Droima, administered the Viksit Bharat Sankalp pledge to all attendees. Additionally, the students of NSCBAV Sazo presented vibrant cultural programs, adding to the event’s celebratory atmosphere.

