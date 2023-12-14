Arunachal: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Shergaon

SHERGAON- As part of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), a program was organized today at Shergaon Panchayat, under 5th Kalaktang -Rupa Assembly Constituency – West Kamang District. MLA of the 5th Kalaktang-Rupa constituency Dorjee Wangdi Khrama, along with PRI leaders and the public, joined the event.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Kharma briefed the villagers about various welfare schemes, providing information and promoting awareness regarding government-sponsored, public-centric programs initiated by both the state and central governments.

“The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to bring welfare schemes of the government to every doorstep, reaching out to the remotest Panchayats and villages, ensuring that no one is left untouched, irrespective of their position in the queue,” he added.

Further, he emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the center, there are numerous welfare schemes in every department, including flagship schemes that should be availed and reach to every individual in the constituency and the entire state.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) has become a beacon of change, ensuring that every citizen benefits from the schemes and programs of the central and state governments, he added.

Earlier, experts from different departments and institutions, including agriculture, horticulture, ICDS, health, social welfare, NRLM, handloom, etc., held interactive sessions with the locals, providing information about the procedures to avail these welfare schemes.