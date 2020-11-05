Arunachal: Vijaynagar gets a new police station

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijaynagar- One of the remotest circle of state “Vijaynagar’ in Changlang district get a new police station. Inaugurating the newly constructed police station at Vijayanagar, Home Minister Bamang Felix termed it as inauguration of “ Seva Kendra” to serve the general masses.

Addressing the gathering Felix said that state is concern and focusing toward all round development of state specially education, health, communication, road construction and police modernization. We are doing our best effort of which the inauguration of Vijoynagar police station is one of them. Felix said.

Police is for safety and security of people and accordingly general public has to cooperate being law abiding citizen, he said.

All problem has a solution and urge upon the people to maintain safety and good heath and do not take Corona pandemic seriously if one is cautious and maintaining all precautionary measure. We should learn to live with Corona.

He urge upon all to daily exercise and also join games and sports activities so that our children from remote areas become a good sportsmen and also get benefit of the sports quota in the employment opportunity under state government. He said.

“ I will discuss with the executing agency and direct them to beef up the road construction activities connecting the Vijaynagar for its all-round development. Felix added.

There are a fund of around 50 crore has been arrived in police department for TCL region which will be transferred to RWD Department and hope all the works will completed with a quality. Felix added.

Felix on the occasion announce to provide a sum of Rupees Two crore for construction of a community hall and a playground at Vijaynagar and Gandhigram.

UD, Food and Civil Supply Minister and local MLA Kamlung Mossang addressing the gathering said that, development did not get the speed due to slow progress of the Miao-Vijayanagar road. Though work is progressing these days and hope that the speed does not get any brake. Mossang said.

The locals of Vijayanagar are facing lots of problems and all these problems are byproduct due to lack of surface communicator, if the surface communication is established then the area will be developed and can become a tourist spot also. Mossang said.

DGP R P Upadhyaya in his address said that the state is celebrating month long police raising day and involved in several activities. In last 48 years the state police has reached to a great height. In last two years there has been lots of development of police in respect of police modernization, building of infrastructure, purchase of machinery and equipment and recruitment of manpower. He said.

In last one year all executing agency of Police has created 10 major project which include police station, Fire station and few women police station in different parts of state. inspite of Covid pandemic the workers has been able to construct major building. This year the state police has received highest medals and award for several works and performances and thanks the people of state for their continues support to the police. He said.

More than 100 post of Sub-inspector and more than 1000 post of constable are to be recruited and appeal the youths of state to prepare for the same and join state police to serve the state. DGP added.

The dignitaries also take part in tree plantation in the police station campus.

IGP (administration) H G S Dhaliwal, Under Secretary (Home) Likha Sampu, Changlang Deputy Commissioner Dr D Yadav, SP Mihin Gambo, SP (SIC) M Harsha Vardhan, Vijayanagar EAC, Executive Engineer (RWD), officers of district, GBs and general pubic among others were present on the occasion.