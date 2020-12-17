Arunachal Vijayanagar Violence: Police raids Gandhigram, 9 more arrested

ITANAGAR: A joint team of security forces raided the Gandhigram and arrested 9 persons in connection with Vijayanagar Violence. Police also raided the house of main accused, Ngwazosa Yobin where he found absent, Inspector General of Police Chukhu Apa informed Arunachal24.

According to IGP, “Today at wee hours a raid was conducted at Gandhigram (approx 22 km from Vijayanagar) by joint police team comprises of state commando, IRBn, civil police, lady constables, CRPF and two Magistrates” .

The joint police team entered Gandhigram village at around 03:30 hrs after walking 22 km on foot from Vijaynagar. On entering Gandhigram village the team raided the house of main accused Mr Ngwazosa Yobin, But he was not at home, Apa said .

Read this also – Arunachal: Unwanted activities in Vijayanagar would not be tolerated- IGP

When police team moved further to search for other accused persons the police team were obstructed by unruly villagers with carrying lethal weapon like dao, stick, local bow, catapult, hammer etc.

The IGP further informed that ” the joint team, despite of stiff resistance from villagers overpowered and apprehended as many as 13 local youths and recovered lethal weapons from their possession” .

Out of 13 apprehendees two were turned out juveniles and two are found not direct involvement in the Vijaynagar arson and riot cases.

Read this also – Vijayanagar violence:, out of 16 arrested, 3 send to police custody while rest to judicial custody-DIG (TCL)

However, the they were bind down for good behavior for one years. And, remaining 9 accused were arrested by Vijaynagar police after observing all legal formalities.

The joint team was led by SP Changlang Mihin Gambo and ASP Shivendu.