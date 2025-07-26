ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ‘Vidya Dwar’ Inaugurated at Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar

Minister Wangki Lowang Calls on Youth to Shape Nation’s Future.

NAROTTAM NAGAR- In a vibrant and spiritually charged ceremony, Vidya Dwar (Gateway to Knowledge) — a beautifully crafted decorative arch — was inaugurated at Gate No. 10 of the Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar by Wangki Lowang, Minister for Geology, Mining & Minerals and DoTCL, alongside Srimat Swami Suhitananda ji Maharaj, Vice President of Ramakrishna Math & Mission, Belur Math.

Adding to the serene ambiance of the campus, Vidya Dwar stands as a symbolic entry point to knowledge, wisdom, and values-based education.

The arch further enhances the spiritual and aesthetic richness of the campus, already revered for its architecture, gardens, and educational sanctity.

While addressing the gathering, Wangki Lowang praised Ramakrishna Mission’s contributions to education in Arunachal’s tribal heartlands. “Let this campus remain not only beautiful but become a powerhouse of human values and discipline,” he said.

Encouraging students, he urged the youth to become drivers of nation-building while remaining humble, clean, and committed.

Swami Suhitananda ji Maharaj, in his spiritual address, delved into the importance of both Para Vidya (spiritual knowledge) and Apara Vidya (secular knowledge), stating that education should touch both intellect and heart.

The day also marked the Youth Convention 2025, held at Vivekananda Sabhagriha, which brought together 250+ young participants from Tirap and Longding districts. The convention was an immersive platform focused on youth empowerment, cultural identity, and national progress.

The day featured:

  • Panel discussions
  • Paper presentations
  • Cultural performances
  • Interactive youth dialogues

In his speech during the convention, Minister Lowang emphasized life values through humor and personal anecdotes. “Cleanliness, punctuality, humility — these are not just habits, they are the seeds of leadership,” he said.

Swami Suhitananda ji added, “When two sincere people work in harmony, 1 + 1 becomes 4. That is the power of unity and sincerity.” He encouraged patience, perseverance, and compassion among the youth.

The convention concluded on a high note — with the young attendees visibly inspired to take forward the legacy of service, learning, and national pride.

