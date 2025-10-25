Arunachal: Vibrant Village Tour Kicks Off in Tawang

TAWANG- In a bid to deepen youth engagement in India’s frontier regions, the North Eastern Region (NER) NCC Directorate has launched a 10-day Border Outreach Program-cum-Vibrant Village Tour from October 22 to 31, 2025. The initiative, organized by the 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, Tawang, under Tezpur Group Headquarters, is being conducted with active support from the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps.

The program was flagged off this morning at the Giant Buddha Statue, Tawang, in the presence of Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Sena Medal, Commander 190 Mountain Brigade, who served as the Chief Guest. Namgyal Angmo, Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, attended as the Guest of Honour, along with senior officials from the civil administration and the armed forces.

A total of 40 NCC cadets—comprising 19 Senior Division boys and 21 Senior Wing girls from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam—are part of this unique tour designed to blend patriotism, adventure, and cultural awareness. The journey offers cadets an opportunity to witness life along India’s northern borders and understand the resilience of those who defend it.

The itinerary includes visits to key heritage sites such as the Tawang Monastery, Buddha Park, Tawang War Memorial, and the Major Bob Kathing Museum, where cadets will learn about local history and India’s military legacy. They will also witness the Light and Sound Show depicting the heroism of Indian soldiers in the 1962 Indo-China War and participate in the International Tawang Marathon, a celebration of endurance at 10,000 feet.

In their forward area visits, cadets will interact directly with Indian Army personnel stationed in challenging terrains such as Mago-Chuna, Damteng, Chumi Gyatse, Bumla Pass, Taksang, Nuranang Falls, and Shungetsar Lake. These interactions are expected to inspire a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by soldiers guarding the nation’s borders.

The initiative aims not only to instill discipline and nationalism among young cadets but also to encourage cultural understanding and a sense of responsibility toward the country’s remote regions. By engaging youth in immersive border experiences, the NCC continues its commitment to nation-building and unity through youth leadership.

The Border Outreach Program-cum-Vibrant Village Tour underscores the NCC’s vision of developing patriotic, aware, and resilient citizens, ready to contribute to India’s progress while honouring its defenders.