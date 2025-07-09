Arunachal: Vermicomposting Revolution Empowers Pangin’s Women and Transforms Villages in Siang

PANGIN (By Maksam Tayeng): A small act of political foresight in April 2023 has quietly blossomed into a green revolution in the villages of Pangin Moli and Moruk, nestled in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district. What began as a pilot vermicomposting project has now transformed the lives of dozens of women, providing a new source of sustainable income, self-reliance, and environmental awareness.

Backed by the vision of Minister Ojing Tasing, and with implementation support from Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), the initiative empowered five Self Help Groups (SHGs) — Nyobo Ane, Mitung Ane, Nane, Lune, and Aane Siang — to turn organic waste into black gold. With technical training from the Pasighat College of Horticulture & Forestry and the East Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the women received vermi beds, red wiggler worms, and expert mentorship.

By July 2025, the SHGs had completed nine harvest cycles, producing a total of 8,440 kg of premium vermicompost, and earning a gross income of ₹4.22 lakh. Profits have been reinvested to scale operations, replenish materials, and further professionalize the venture — ensuring its long-term sustainability.

Beyond financial returns, the program has instilled a newfound confidence in the women. SHG members now manage production, handle orders via WhatsApp, and even mentor neighboring villages. One SHG member from Nane proudly stated that the income has supported children’s education and household needs, lifting families toward financial security.

Minister Ojing Tasing, who personally purchased over 750 kg of Pangin’s vermicompost for his organic farm, praised the women’s commitment and the product’s unmatched purity, noting it stands apart from commercial brands often diluted with sand or chemicals.

Inspired by Pangin’s success, Kebang Sole village reclaimed a garbage pit under the Clean Model Village initiative in February 2025, transforming it into a vermi bed. With technical support from the Pangin BMMU and generous guidance by Mrs. Oyini Dupak of Nyobo Ane SHG (who donated 500g of worms), the village harvested its first 78 kg of compost on July 7, earning ₹3,900.

Circle Officer Niyang Pertin, a key figure in the project, summed up the movement: “This is more than just composting; it’s about community resilience, environmental responsibility, and turning humble beginnings into hope-filled futures.”

With increasing interest and expansion, the Siang vermicomposting model stands as a blueprint for rural empowerment and a green economy, turning organic waste into wealth and ambition into achievement.