Arunachal: VDVKC micro-food processing unit set up at Ziro

ZIRO- A Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Centre ( VDVKC ) under Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana for promoting tribal micro enterprise through processing, value addition, branding and marketing of local produce was inaugurated here today at Biiri model village by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime.

The VDVKC is sponsored by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) and implemented by Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) of Ziro Block Mission Management unit in association with 300 selected mother producers of various Self-Help Groups from the valley. There are 85 VDKVC’s in the state.

The Ziro VDVKC comprises nine producer groups with 35 members each. The producer groups are farmers who grow the same product and will manage the VDVKC. They will be responsible for collection, procurement of machines, raw materials after which the product would be sorted, graded, packed and labeled prior to launching in the open market.

Inaugurating the unit, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner congratulated the ArSRLM and the mother producers for conceptualizing the innovative micro-food processing unit at the valley which he said would serve the interests of both the farmers and consumers. He urged them to be innovative and produce refined local food products which would not only meet their commercial aspirations while also suit the tastes of the consumers.

Underscoring the importance of vocal for local, the DC also urged them to emphasize on bringing out value added food products whose raw materials are easily available at the valley. He also asked them to maintain transparency and credibility in running the unit. The DC further appealed the women present on the occasion to help and cooperate with District Administration in curbing the drug menace and smooth garbage management at the valley.

While informing that Govt. gives more emphasis to SGH’s and FPO’s rather than individuals for being more organized, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung said agriculture department was also willing to provide tools and equipment to producer mothers for successful running of the unit. The DAO also said that Govt’s objective of successful venture had been fulfilled through setting of this value addition micro-food processing unit.

Arunachal Rural State Livelihood Mission programme manager Tatar Mosi informed that SRLM would provide the hand holding support and the requisite training for successful and smooth running of the unit.

Krishi Vighyan Kendra scientist Dr.Tasso Tabin and AP Rural Bank Manager Amit Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Besides 300 women producers from various SHG groups of the valley, officers from several line departments and public also attended the function.