Arunachal: Upper Siang police rescues two person from river

Yingkiong- Two persons, namely Akung Borang and Tonggong Borang, who were stranded in the middle of the Yamne river while fishing were rescued safely by the Upper Siang district police team and the public at around 8 PM. The police rescue team was led by OC PS Mariyang and SI K. Dameng.

According to the Upper Siang SP Dr. Neelam Nega said that due to continuous raining, the volume and tide of the river increased suddenly because of which these two persons could not cross the river and got stuck in the middle of the river.

The support of PS Yingkiong and Fire and Emergency services were also taken alongwith Executive Magistrate.

Dr Nega appreciated support and coperation of all including one public Dite Borang who was also the part of rescue operation and Circle officer from. Mariyang. SP added.