Arunachal: Unprecedented Snowfall Blankets Tawang, Roing, Mechuka, Anini and Mayudia

ITANAGAR- In a remarkable turn of weather events, the picturesque regions of Tawang, Roing, Mechuka, Anini and Mayudia in Arunachal Pradesh have witnessed an extraordinary snowfall, transforming the landscape into a winter wonderland. The recent snowfall has both delighted residents and posed challenges for local authorities unaccustomed to such weather conditions.

Residents of Tawang woke up to a mesmerizing scene as the overnight snowfall covered the town and surrounding areas in a thick blanket of snow. Roing and Myodia, too, experienced the rare phenomenon, with snowflakes falling steadily throughout the night, creating a breathtaking scenery for the locals.

Due to continuous bad weather and resultant heavy snowfall the traffic advisory order issued earlier is partially modified. The traffic movement of all the vehicles on the BCT road in between Jaswant Garh (Tawang) to Baisakhi in West Kameng District shall be regulated as follows:

All the movement of traffic, for both Civilian and Army, Paramilitary Forces on the BCT road from Police Check Gate, Jang (Tawang) towards Sela Pass shall be allowed to move on alternate days i.e w.e.f 05th,07th,9th,11th February 2024 and continue accordingly.

All the movement of traffic from West Kameng District side shall be allowed to enter the jurisdiction of Tawang District on alternate date basis i.e w.e.f 6th,8th,10th,12th February 2024 and continue accordingly.

Movement of emergency service vehicles like Ambulance, Power and Water Supply shall be allowed without restrictions subject to weather and road conditions.

While the snowfall has brought joy to the residents, it has also presented challenges for local authorities and essential services. Roadways have been temporarily disrupted, making travel difficult in and around these areas. The district administration is working tirelessly to clear roads and ensure the safety of the residents.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution while commuting and have advised against unnecessary travel until the roadways are fully cleared. Snow removal machinery has been deployed to expedite the process, but the extent of the snowfall has made the task challenging.

Local schools and businesses have temporarily closed their doors, taking the safety of students and employees into consideration. The Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) is closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary support to the affected areas.

The unexpected snowfall has also led to a surge in tourism, with visitors flocking to witness the rare spectacle of snow-covered landscapes in these regions. Tourists are advised to adhere to safety guidelines and cooperate with local authorities to ensure a smooth experience during their visit.

Weather experts attribute the unusual snowfall to a combination of climatic factors, including low temperatures and specific atmospheric conditions. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided by the relevant authorities as the weather conditions evolve.

As the snowfall continues to captivate residents and visitors alike, the communities in Tawang, Roing, and Myodia are coming together to embrace the winter wonderland created by nature, turning an unexpected weather event into a shared experience of awe and wonder.