Arunachal University Terminates Faculty Member, Assures Justice in Recent Incident

According to the University’s statement, the incident occurred outside the campus premises, at the residence of the accused faculty member,.......

Last Updated: 19/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal University Terminates Faculty Member, Assures Justice in Recent Incident

NAMSAI- Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) has issued an official clarification and taken swift action following a deeply unfortunate incident involving a faculty member and an ex-student.

According to the University’s statement, the incident occurred outside the campus premises, at the residence of the accused faculty member, while the ex-student was in Namsai for backlog/ATKT examinations.

The University has terminated the faculty member with immediate effect and pledged full cooperation with the Namsai Police Department to ensure a strong case is filed against the accused.

Deputy Registrar Vipin Rawat, in the clarification note, emphasized: “The safety, dignity, and well-being of our students are paramount. We remain firmly committed to securing exemplary punishment so that such a heinous act is never repeated.”

The University reiterated its solidarity with the affected student and assured the community that accountability and justice will be upheld to the highest standards.

It must be mention here that,  A assistant professor at Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) in Namsai was arrested early Thursday morning, September 18, 2025, following allegations of molestation by a female student.

The accused, identified as Prosenjit Das, was apprehended by Namsai Police after a complaint was lodged claiming that he molested the student in his office on the evening of September 17, 2025.

According to authorities, the incident came to light when the student reported the alleged assault, prompting swift action from the police.

The matter was reviewed by the University’s Proctorial Board, which recommended immediate termination of the employee’s services. Acting on this recommendation, the competent authority accepted the decision, enforcing dismissal with immediate effect.

Last Updated: 19/09/2025
1 minute read

