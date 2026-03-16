Arunachal University Holds Rural Immersion Camp

PASIGHAT- The Department of Social Work at Arunachal Pradesh University concluded a five-day Rural Immersion Camp in Nginu Village from March 11 to March 15.

The camp involved 16 students from the Master of Social Work (MASW) second semester, who were guided by Assistant Professor Yeshi Lhamu Naksang, serving as the Rural Camp Coordinator.

Organised under the theme “Empowering Communities through Rural Roots,” the programme aimed to provide students with hands-on exposure to rural life, enabling them to develop cultural competence and understand community resilience.

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The visit began with an introductory interaction with the village leadership, including the village king Longwang Wangham, along with village elders and Gaon Burahs (GBs).

With the community’s consent, students conducted home visits and focused group discussions to better understand the social and economic dynamics of the village. They also applied several Participatory Rural Appraisal (PRA) methods, including transect walks, social mapping, resource mapping, and seasonal calendar exercises in collaboration with local residents.

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The students further engaged in targeted activities involving children, adolescents, and women, alongside a cleanliness campaign conducted with the support of self-help group members, youth, and village children.

The immersion camp concluded with a sports and games event followed by a cultural exchange evening. Cultural performances included voluntary dance presentations by residents from the Faga, Jaho, Hamoi, and Katchong colonies of Nginu village. Students also staged a theatre skit highlighting the importance of parental involvement in education and the prevention of drug use, along with musical performances.

Several activities of the camp were observed and appreciated by local administrative officials. The President of the Nginu Village Students Union, Pangwang Wangsa, acknowledged the enthusiasm and efforts of the students in engaging with the local community.

The rural immersion programme forms part of the university’s academic approach to strengthen field-based learning in social work education.