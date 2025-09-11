Arunachal: Universal Brotherhood Day Celebrated at VKV Nirjuli

NIRJULI- The Universal Brotherhood Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) Nirjuli, commemorating Swami Vivekananda’s historic address at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

Deputy Commissioner Ms. Vishakha Yadav, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In her address, she underlined the pivotal role of VKVs in nurturing a pool of educated and responsible youths.

She said that VKVs provide not only academic excellence but also spiritual and holistic guidance to students, thereby shaping them into well-rounded individuals.

She urged the students to remain proud of their culture, rooted in their traditions, and to pursue success with perseverance, while balancing personal growth with service to society and the nation. She also invoked the universal message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the world as one family.

The DC later inspected the Science, Mathematics, and Language exhibitions put up by the students and interacted with them, appreciating their creativity and innovative learning spirit.

Other highlights of the celebration included Vivek Vanis (quotations of Swami Vivekananda) and a vibrant cultural programme presented by the school children.

Prominent personalities present on the occasion included Dr. Minggam Pertin, Assistant Professor, Dept. of TRIHMS & Chairman VKV Alumni Association (VKVAA), and Pelbang Tayeng, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies.