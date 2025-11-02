Arunachal: Unity March Celebrates Patel’s Legacy in Kra Daadi

KRA DAADI- In a stirring display of unity and patriotism, a ‘Unity March’ (Padyatra) was organized today in Kra Daadi district to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the ‘Iron Man of India’ and the architect of national integration.

The march began from 2 KM Bumpe on the Joram–Koloriang Highway and culminated at Solo Village, symbolizing solidarity and collective spirit. The event was led Balo Raja, Hon’ble Minister for Land Management, Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, who also represents the area as its MLA.

Addressing the gathering, Raja highlighted Sardar Patel’s unmatched contribution in uniting India’s princely states and underscored the relevance of his ideals in modern governance and nation-building.

“Sardar Patel’s vision of a strong, united India continues to guide us today. His life reminds us that unity, discipline, and service are the true strengths of our democracy,” Raja said during his address.

The celebrations also featured an awareness session on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, conducted by the District Agriculture Officer. The session encouraged villagers to adopt self-reliant practices, explore local entrepreneurship, and strengthen the rural economy.

A tree plantation drive under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ was also organized at Solo Village, reinforcing community commitment toward environmental sustainability.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from the Deputy Commissioner of Kra Daadi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ), Heads of Departments, Panchayat leaders, political party representatives, students from JNV Palin, and residents from Bumpe, Radang, and Solo villages.

The three-day observance of Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, held from 31st October to 2nd November, featured multiple activities across the district — all aimed at celebrating unity, nation-building, and sustainable development.