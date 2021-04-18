Arunachal: Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI- Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju has tested positive for COVID-19. Rijiju revealed this on his Twitter handle on Saturday. He, however, added that he was ‘physically fit and fine.’

“After getting repeated tests for COVID-19, today my report has come out positive,” Rijiju tweeted. “I’m taking the advice of the doctors.

“I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested,” Rijiju added.

On Friday, Kiren Rijiju was in Tehri, Uttarakhand for the inauguration of the Water Sports and Adventure Institute.

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, was with Rijiju at the ceremony.