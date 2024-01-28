Arunachal: Union Minister Visits GHSS Chongkham 

NAMSAI- Union Minister, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar made his maiden visit to Golden Pagoda, Namsai and also made surprise visit to GHSS Chongkham to take account of the ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’ campaign and further had interaction with the students, youths and representatives of the Mahila Welfare Society Of Chongkham & Brahma Kumaris.

Deputy Commissioner Namsai apprised the Union Minister about the positive impact of ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’ in Namsai District and also informed that currently there are 12 De-Addiction camps in operation in Namsai District.

The Minister also took the opportunity to visit one such De-Addiction Centre run by the Chongkham Youth Association and interacted with youths under treatment in the centre, encouraging them to recover & be a model citizen to be a part of the journey of development of India towards ‘Viksit Bharat’, as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and further commended the work done by District administration, Department of H&FW, Bramha Kumari, Youth Organization and Mahi Welfare Society of Chongkham.