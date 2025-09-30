Arunachal

Arunachal: Union Minister Tokhan Sahu visits Ziro Valley, reviews flagship schemes & assures Central support

Sahu praised Ziro as one of the most beautiful and pollution-free places in India, stressing that health, education, and welfare schemes must effectively reach beneficiaries.

Last Updated: 30/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Union Minister Tokhan Sahu visits Ziro Valley, reviews flagship schemes & assures Central support

ZIRO-   Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, visited Ziro Valley today and was warmly received by MLA Hage Appa, DC Mrs Oli Perme, SP Keni Bagra, and HoDs.

During the visit, minster interacted with Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) members, appreciating their work and inviting them to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Sahu inspected key sites including Seekeh Lake, the JJM Water Treatment Plant at Old Ziro, PMAY beneficiaries at Hapoli & Hong, and India’s first Integrated Aquapark at Tarin.

Also Read- ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

Later, he chaired a District Review Meeting where DPO Dr. Joram Tatum presented the district’s progress under flagship programmes.

MLA Hage Appa lauded the Centre’s proactive approach in bringing Union Ministers directly to the states.

Sahu praised Ziro as one of the most beautiful and pollution-free places in India, stressing that health, education, and welfare schemes must effectively reach beneficiaries.

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

Reiterating the vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Atmanirbhar Bharat, he assured full Central Government support for the holistic development of Ziro Valley.

Tags
Last Updated: 30/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Arunachalee Writer Wanggo Socia Shines at Unmesha International Literature Festival

Arunachal: Arunachalee Writer Wanggo Socia Shines at Unmesha International Literature Festival

Arunachal: Tawang Celebrates World Tourism Day with Emphasis on Sustainable Development

Arunachal: Tawang Celebrates World Tourism Day with Emphasis on Sustainable Development

Arunachal: Daporijo Mourns the Passing of Pioneering Business Leader Mrs Nete Yamak Kena

Arunachal: Daporijo Mourns the Passing of Pioneering Business Leader Mrs Nete Yamak Kena

Arunachal: AI Integration Workshop for ITI Instructors Concludes Successfully in Naharlagun

Arunachal: AI Integration Workshop for ITI Instructors Concludes Successfully in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation of Six PMJVK Projects in Seppa, East Kameng

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation of Six PMJVK Projects in Seppa, East Kameng

Arunachal: ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

Arunachal: ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

Arunachal: ‘Ecosphere’ Competition Showcases Innovations for Rural & Community Tourism in Itanagar

Arunachal: ‘Ecosphere’ Competition Showcases Innovations for Rural & Community Tourism in Itanagar

Arunachal: ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

Arunachal: ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

Arunachal: 3rd Edition of Live Hand Fishing Inaugurated at Ziro, Adds Charm to Ziro Festival of Music 2025

Arunachal: 3rd Edition of Live Hand Fishing Inaugurated at Ziro, Adds Charm to Ziro Festival of Music 2025

Vishakha Yadav IAS: The Viral Moment of Welcoming PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh

Vishakha Yadav IAS: The Viral Moment of Welcoming PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button