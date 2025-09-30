Arunachal: Union Minister Tokhan Sahu visits Ziro Valley, reviews flagship schemes & assures Central support

ZIRO- Union Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, visited Ziro Valley today and was warmly received by MLA Hage Appa, DC Mrs Oli Perme, SP Keni Bagra, and HoDs.

During the visit, minster interacted with Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) members, appreciating their work and inviting them to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Sahu inspected key sites including Seekeh Lake, the JJM Water Treatment Plant at Old Ziro, PMAY beneficiaries at Hapoli & Hong, and India’s first Integrated Aquapark at Tarin.

Later, he chaired a District Review Meeting where DPO Dr. Joram Tatum presented the district’s progress under flagship programmes.

MLA Hage Appa lauded the Centre’s proactive approach in bringing Union Ministers directly to the states.

Sahu praised Ziro as one of the most beautiful and pollution-free places in India, stressing that health, education, and welfare schemes must effectively reach beneficiaries.

Reiterating the vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Atmanirbhar Bharat, he assured full Central Government support for the holistic development of Ziro Valley.