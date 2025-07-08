Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Virtually Chairs 3rd Quarter DISHA Meeting for Tawang District

TAWANG- The 3rd Quarter District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) Meeting for Tawang District was held today at the NIC Conference Hall, DC Office Tawang.

The meeting was chaired virtually by Union Minister for Parliamentary & Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, and attended in person by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, and heads of various departments overseeing Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

DC Namgyal Angmo welcomed participants, emphasizing the importance of the meeting in reviewing progress, identifying bottlenecks, and ensuring aligned efforts between central and state agencies for grassroots development.

ZPC Leki Gombu shared updates from the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting held on June 30 and July 1, noting that key projects had been reviewed and progress monitored in detail. He thanked Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for his continued support and virtual presence.

In his address, Union Minister Rijiju expressed regret for missing the previous session due to prior commitments but reaffirmed his dedication as Chairman of the DISHA Committee, which oversees development across all 17 districts in his parliamentary constituency.

He praised Tawang for its strong administrative efficiency, effective fund utilization, and consistent implementation of government schemes.

A comprehensive PowerPoint presentation was delivered by Assistant Commissioner Tenzin Jambey, who also serves as Ex-Officio Deputy Director (Rural Development).

The presentation provided an overview of sector-wise progress, touching upon infrastructure, livelihood, health, education, and welfare indicators.

The meeting concluded with actionable directives issued to concerned departments and a collective reaffirmation to ensure timely execution, community engagement, and transparent reporting for all schemes aimed at uplifting the people of Tawang.