Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Three PMJVK Projects in Yazali, Keyi Panyor District

Rijiju reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to the development of Arunachal Pradesh and assured his continuous support for the welfare of Keyi Panyor’s people.

Last Updated: 28/09/2025
1 minute read
Yazali-  Kiren Rijiju,  Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs, today laid the foundation stones for three key infrastructure development projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) in Yazali, Keyi Panyor District.

The projects include:

  1. Upgradation of Community Health Centre (CHC), Yazali – aimed at expanding healthcare services.
  2. Installation of Solar Street Lamps at Peni Village – to boost rural lighting and promote renewable energy.
  3. Infrastructure development of Joram Primary Health Centre – to strengthen healthcare access in Joram.

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

During the program, Rijiju interacted with traders and shopkeepers at Yazali Market, spreading awareness on GST reforms and government support for small businesses.

In his keynote, Rijiju reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to the development of Arunachal Pradesh and assured his continuous support for the welfare of Keyi Panyor’s people.

Also Read- Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Sadbhavna Mandaps at Dutta and Siiro under PMJVK

The event was attended by Nabam Rebia, MP (Rajya Sabha), Tojir Koyu, MLA,  Toko Tatung, MLA, Taba Tedir, APEDA Chairman, senior officials, PRI leaders, and community members. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Mrs Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, Deputy Commissioner, followed by a community lunch celebrating unity and progress.

