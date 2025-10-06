Arunachal: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy Inaugurates State’s First Commercial Coal Mine at Namchik Namphuk

CHANGLANG- In a landmark development for Arunachal Pradesh’s energy and industrial landscape, Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, today inaugurated the Namchik Namphuk Coal Mine in Changlang district, marking the launch of the state’s first commercial coal mining project.

The event signifies a major stride towards energy self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) and economic empowerment in the North East, firmly placing Arunachal Pradesh on India’s coal and energy map.

The inauguration began with a Bhumi Pujan ceremony and a 100-tree plantation initiative, jointly led by the Union Minister and the Chief Minister.

This was followed by the formal handing over of the mining lease and flagging off of machinery of CPPL at the Namchik-Namphuk Central Coal Block — officially marking the commencement of mining operations.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy hailed the launch as “a symbol of new hope and a significant step toward energy security and regional development in the North East.” He informed that the Namchik Namphuk Coal Mine holds reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes of coal, making it a pivotal contributor to the region’s industrial and infrastructural growth.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the project as a catalyst for transformation, emphasizing its role in boosting the state’s economy, generating local employment, and attracting future investments. He expressed confidence that the initiative will empower local communities and strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s contribution to India’s sustainable growth and energy independence.

The Namchik Namphuk Coal Mine is expected to serve as a model of responsible mining and environmental stewardship, aligning development with ecological balance through green initiatives such as the 100-tree plantation drive.

With this milestone, Arunachal Pradesh takes a decisive step towards industrial expansion, regional connectivity, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, heralding a new era of growth and prosperity for the North East.