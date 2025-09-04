Arunachal: Union Civil Aviation Minister Inaugurates New Terminal at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi

ITANAGAR- The Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, today inaugurated and made operational the new terminal building at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi, marking a significant milestone for civil aviation in Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast.

The inauguration was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Vipin Kumar, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, AAI, and DGCA.

Also Read- Governor Confers Citations to NIMAS and Army Units for Exemplary Service

Addressing a press conference, the Union Minister hailed the occasion as a “happy day for civil aviation and Arunachal Pradesh.” He credited the timely completion of the project to the joint efforts of the state government and the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government, he noted that the number of airports, aircraft, and air passengers in India has doubled in the last 11 years, with a special focus on the Northeast.

Also Read- Protected Cultivation Boosts Farmer Income in Tawang

The new terminal has a pre-cover capacity of 800 passengers, enabling it to handle 15 lakh passengers annually—a major upgrade from the old terminal that could only manage 150 passengers.

Starting September 17, flight frequency on the Itanagar–Delhi route will increase from four days a week to daily services, operated by Indigo. The airport already offers connectivity to Guwahati, Kolkata, and Tezu, with further expansions under discussion, including regional air links and heliports under the renewed UDAN scheme.

Also Read- Finger Millet Field Days Boost Adoption of High-Yielding Varieties in Lungla Subdivision

Alongside the terminal inauguration, several traveler-friendly initiatives were launched at the airport like UDAN Yatri Cafe – affordable food & beverage outlet, Library Corner – pick-and-drop books facility at airports, AVASAR Stalls – platform for self-help and women’s groups of Arunachal to sell products and Kids’ Store – to cater to families.

Plans are also underway to introduce free Wi-Fi, charging stations, and workstations for passengers.

The Minister emphasized that strengthening regional connectivity remains a core priority, with the UDAN scheme extended for another 10 years. A renewed focus will be placed on northeastern states, hilly regions, and aspirational districts.

The inauguration coincided with the Northeastern Ministerial Conference in Itanagar, aimed at bolstering coordination between the Centre and the northeastern states for holistic development.