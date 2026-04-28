Arunachal: Undertrial Found Dead in Namsai Police Lock-up, Two Officers Suspended

NAMSAI- An undertrial prisoner was found dead inside a police lock-up in Namsai on the night of April 27, prompting an official investigation and suspension of two police personnel.

According to a police statement, the deceased, Biru Kharia (35), was discovered hanging inside the lock-up of Namsai Police Station at around 10:15 PM. Kharia, a resident of Lathao in Namsai district with permanent ties to Tinsukia district in Assam, was in custody in connection with a criminal case registered a day earlier.

Police said he had been arrested in relation to Namsai PS Case No. 20/2026 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following an FIR lodged regarding a death case. He had undergone medical examination and was remanded to five days of police custody by a competent court.

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Senior officials, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), an Executive Magistrate, and a medical officer from the district hospital, reached the site soon after the incident.

Authorities said all legal procedures were carried out in accordance with protocol, and the body was shifted to the district hospital mortuary under official supervision, with the process videographed.

A case of unnatural death (UD Case No. 07/2026) has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). An inquest and post-mortem examination were conducted by a board of doctors, also under videography, before the body was handed over to the family.

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Officials stated that an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the death. As an interim measure, two police personnel have been placed under suspension, and departmental proceedings have been initiated.

The incident has raised questions regarding custodial safety and procedural safeguards, with authorities indicating that findings of the ongoing inquiry will guide further action.