Arunachal: Under clean and green Ayeng mission of Ketir Momir Gokying, several tree saplings were planted in Ayeng village

PASIGHAT-( By Maksam Tayeng )- With an unwavering dedication and in relentless pursuit for Green and Clean Villages within the Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang District, Sibo Passing, Adl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo Sub-Division was able to unite and uplift the people of Ayeng Villages by successfully launching Ke’tir Momi’r Gokying (A Mission towards Clean and Green Ayeng) during his adoption event of Govt. Upper Primary School Ayeng today by planting many saplings of Ketir momir (a native tree species).

The event was successfully organised at Govt Upper Primary School, Ayeng and was attended by the Senior Citizens, teachers, HOD’s of Mebo Sub-division, Gaon Buras, Public Leaders, various societies & Self Help Groups, religious leaders, students and the villagers of Ayeng village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Odhuk Tabing, DDSE East Siang and Bompang Tayeng, Retd Principal along with many well wishers and volunteers also participated in the event which took place on today morning.

It was a very heart-warming display of community spirit and environmental stewardship, villagers of all ages, teachers, students and various joined forces for the Clean and Green Ayeng Village by planting many saplings of the indigenous evergreen Ke’tir Momi’r Tree in a mission to revitalise, improve air quality, provide shade, introduce more greenery and create a more visually appealing clean environment into the beautiful landscape of Ayeng Village.

Ke’tir Momi’r Tree, which is an indigenous of Ayeng Village, is a sub-tropical fruit bearing evergreen tree which provides ample shade and greenery round the year, the tree can survive drought and require minimal or no care once planted due to being indigenous in nature.

Also Read- Team DSOAA inspects ongoing Common Directorate Complex at Chimpu

Through the joint efforts of ADC Passing and Ayeng Village, the villagers and volunteers demonstrated the power of collective action in effecting positive change and showed that such initiative can foster a significant relationship and impact on a wider environment to tackle growing global warming. Rows of newly planted saplings of ke’tir Momi’r Tree dotted the landscape of Upper Primary School, Ayeng, promising a more vibrant and greener school nestled in the heart of Ayeng Village.

In the realm of exceptional accomplishment, all the participants took an oath to continue the mission, after the plantation programe. The enthusiasm and dedication of the participants were truly commendable, setting an example for the younger generation and reinforcing the importance of caring for the cleaner and greener villages so as to carry the mission forward with utmost dedication in the future.

Also Read Union Minister Piyush Goyal calls on the Governor KT Parnaik

With their untiring effort, the school will be greener, cleaner with fresher air and the sense of accomplishment palpable amongst participants, who could take pride in knowing that they had made a tangible difference through their effort for a Clean & Green Ayeng village.

“Through this mission, I have tried to encourage the people of Ayeng Village to plant as many numbers of the wonder tree called Ke’tir Momi’r, including every house yards, schools, community centres, religious prayer centres, avenue roads all over Ayeng village. The success of the mission shall certainly change the aesthetic greenery and cleanliness of Ayeng Village” said Passing.