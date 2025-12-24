Arunachal: Under-17 Subroto Mukherjee Football Cup Begins in Lohit

TEZU- The 13th edition of the Under-17 Boys and the 7th edition of the Under-17 Girls District-Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Cup commenced on Tuesday at Jubilee General Ground, Tezu, marking the beginning of one of the most prominent school-level football tournaments in Lohit district.

The tournament was formally inaugurated by Nyatum Doke, District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO), Lohit, who attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest and kicked off the tournament. Tumngam Nyodu, District Deputy School Education Officer (DDSE), Lohit, was present as the guest of honour. Players, coaches, officials and sports enthusiasts attended the ceremony in large numbers.

Addressing the gathering, Doke said the Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament was not only about winning matches or lifting trophies, but also about instilling discipline, teamwork, resilience and character among young players. Quoting football legend Pelé, he said success comes from hard work, perseverance, continuous learning and love for the game. He urged the players to play with honesty, courage and respect, emphasising that the spirit of the game mattered more than the final result.

Highlighting the participation of both boys and girls, Doke said sports provided an important platform for equality and confidence-building. He noted that football teaches the value of teamwork, adding that no individual wins alone and that success is achieved through collective effort and trust within a team. Referring to the legacy of the Subroto Mukherjee Tournament, he said the competition had produced several notable footballers in the country and encouraged the participants to aspire to represent the district, state and nation in the future.

He further called upon the players to uphold sportsmanship, respect the decisions of referees and play fair throughout the tournament. He also acknowledged the role of coaches and officials in shaping not only athletes but responsible and disciplined citizens. With these remarks, Doke formally declared the District-Level Under-17 Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2025–26 open.

Guest of honour Tumngam Nyodu, DDSE, also addressed the gathering and spoke on the importance of discipline, sportsmanship and the role of sports in the holistic development of students. He encouraged young players to maintain a balance between academics and sports and to use such tournaments as platforms for personal growth.

The tournament is expected to witness competitive matches over the coming days, bringing together young footballing talent from schools across Lohit district.