Arunachal: UFO 80’s from GSS Balek cleans Pasighat outdoor stadium voluntarily

PASIGHAT- The United Friends of 80s ( UFO-80s ), carried out a mass social service of cleaning and clearing grasses of Pasighat Outdoor stadium located just beside the Pasighat Airport today. UFO-80s is a group of friends comprising around 50 members of 1980 batch of Government Secondary School, Balek under Pasighat circle.

The mass social service was led by UFO-80’s Chief Coordinator, Mongol Apum and Chief Adviser, Samak Ering who informed that UFO-80s carried out the voluntary work of social service at Outdoor stadium because they have seen the stadium remaining unclean where grasses were seen growing tall and disturbing to the players.

“In recent time we had visited and played in this stadium, but seeing the condition of the ground as grasses were growing tall etc, we decided to extend our own hand to do our part in cleaning the stadium.

Because this stadium is a public asset, especially for young sport lovers, and we can’t always blame the management or the government to clean our assets”, added he team UFO-80s.

We hope this beautiful stadium will remain properly maintained, added the UFO-80s all members participating in the social service.