Arunachal: TWS Women Wing Leads Green Initiative with “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Plantation Drive in Pasighat

Active participation came from the Ayeng SHG team, led by Mrs. Kayam Lego, with additional support from community leaders such as Phasony Lego and Kamin Perme.

Last Updated: 22/09/2025
PASIGHAT- The Women Wing of the Tayeng Welfare Society (TWS) successfully organized a plantation drive today under the mission “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, conducted as part of the ECMM, KETIR MOMIR initiative at Ayeng Village.

The event was led by TWS Women Wing President Mrs. Yamem Panyang Tayeng and General Secretary Mrs. Oter Ering Tayeng, alongside members of the Central Executive Committee. Esteemed guests included Ayeng Tayeng Erang, Ayeng Tayeng Ane, and Bompang Tayeng, Chairman of Ketir Momir.

A highlight of the drive was the generous donation of Ketir Momir and Burey Puli plants by Maklung Apum, who has now contributed a total of 2,990 plants under his ongoing Compensatory Plantation Mission.

The event also witnessed the presence of Mrs. Olen Megu Damin, Mission Manager of ECMM, and Mrs. Nancy Yirang, ADC Mebo, emphasizing the significance of the initiative for environmental sustainability.

In their concluding statement, the TWS Women Wing expressed heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, contributors, and participants for their dedication to promoting a greener and more sustainable East Siang.

