Arunachal: Two Suspected ULFA Cadres, Arrested by Lohit District Police

NAMSAI/ LOHIT- The Lohit district police arrested two suspected ULFA cadres on 5th July, who are residents of Assam’s Tinsukia district, for their involvement in extortion in Namsai district. The arrest took place in Marwa under Chongkham circle of Namsai district, after they demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakhs from a shopkeeper under the banner of United Liberation Front of Assam ( ULFA ).

The duo were arrested while attempting to escape after extorting an advance sum of Rs 95,500 from the victim. The police seized extorted cash money of Rs 95,500, two dummy AK rifles, one 9 mm pistol, one keypad ACE model mobile, two mobile phones and a pulsar 125 cc motor bike, bearing registration no AS23A J7685 from their possession .

The operation was conducted jointly by Namsai Police, Wakro Police Station, and Assam Rifles. The operation was led by Inspector J. Aran OC Wakro PS, SI A Chandra OC PS Chongkham, under the direction and guidance of SSP Lohit Tumme Amo and SP Namsai S Thinley.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chanchal Moran (31), also known as Rudra Moran (surrendered ULFA cadre) and Nirmal Moran (35). Both individuals are residents of Kakupathar, Tinsukia district.

On July3, 2024, the Wakro Police had received a written FIR from a shopkeeper reporting that on the late evening of May 31, three armed unknown miscreants had entered her shop and demanded fifteen lakhs as ransom. They directed her to deliver the money at Namsai bridge.

The same day, the miscreants again called her as a reminder and reiterated their demand for the same amount, threatening dire consequences otherwise. Consequently, Wakro PS registered the case under the Arms Act 1959.

The extortionists would instil fear of death in the victim and were apprehended after information was received that they were on their way to collect the ransom.