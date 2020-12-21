Arunachal: Two Oil employees abducted from Changlang

ITANAGAR: Two employees of a private Oil company abducted from a drilling-site at Khumchaikha in Innao area under Diyun police station in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh at around 6 pm on Monday.One of them is drilling Superintendent and the other person is a radio operator working under the company.

SP, Changlang, has confirmed about their abduction.

The abducted employees are PK Gogoi, resident of Sibsagar, Assam and Ram Kumar hailing from Bihar. PK Gogoi is the drilling superintendent and Ram Kumar is working as the radio operator.

Both are engaged with M/s Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Limited, operating on many drilling sites in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

More details awaited—