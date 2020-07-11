Arunachal: Two injured in bear attack in Mengio

Mengio- Two persons were injured after being attacked by bears, in Mengio village of Papum Pare district when they went nearby jungle to search of their Mithun.

Local leader Gyamar Tana inform that a group of three person who went nearby jungle to locate their Mithun in the area on Friday at around 9 AM and slowly they went about 4 km in side the jungle. Suddenly two bear attacked them and accordingly two person received injuries of which one seriously. The incident takes place at around 12 noon.

One the minor injured and one other manage to bring the seriously injured person to Mengio health centre and later he was evacuated to Naharlagun where he was admitted at Niba Hospital. Tana said.

The minor injured person was also medicated and discharge from hospital while seriously injured person has been admitted and operated and his condition is not stable. Tana added.

The seriously injured person has been identified as Nabam Tajik, s/o Nabam Tallo Village-Pami, Mengio circle while minor injured person Tarh Nekia and Daw Sama of Mengio who was unhurt Tana further informed.