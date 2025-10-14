Arunachal: Two including one lady peddler arrested with Contraband and sale proceeds in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- In a determined step towards building a drug-free society, the East Siang Police under the ongoing Operation Dawn 2.0 have successfully arrested two individuals — including one lady peddler — and seized approximately 9.28 grams of suspected heroin along with ₹89,000 in cash at 4 Mile, Pasighat.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Anti-Drugs Squad (ADS) East Siang, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ayup Boko, carried out a meticulously planned operation on October 13, 2025, in close coordination with the Anti-Drugs Warriors, Pasighat, headed by Gumin Mize.

An undercover buyer was deployed to establish contact with the suspects. Soon after the exchange began, the accused — Mrs Peeman Manham Taloh, a lady peddler, and Mr. Tajen Perme, a known drug user — were apprehended red-handed.

The police team, including SI K. Tangha, Ct. S. Perme, L/Ct. G. Pangkak, L/Ct. N. Pansa, Ct. K. Mili, Ct. K. Talukm, Ct. K. Riram, and Ct. T. Padung, executed the operation with precision and professionalism.

The seizure was carried out under the supervision of Executive Magistrate Miss Mum Messar in full compliance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The following items were recovered in the presence of independent witnesses:

9.28 grams (inclusive of container weight) of suspected heroin.

₹89,000 in cash.

One keypad mobile phone used in the transaction.

Following the arrest, Mrs Peeman Manham Taloh was taken to the Women Police Station, while Mr. Tajen Perme and the seized materials were handed over to Pasighat Police Station. A case has been registered under PSGT/PS/C/No.93/2025 U/S 21(a) NDPS Act/3(5) BNS, and further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, commended the operation team, emphasizing that Operation Dawn 2.0 is not just a crackdown — it’s a movement to protect the community’s future.

“Our message is clear — East Siang stands firmly against narcotics. Every arrest, every seizure, is a step toward safeguarding our youth and restoring peace in our society,” SP Lamba said.

He also appealed to citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious drug-related activities, underlining that community participation is vital in ensuring a drug-free East Siang.

Behind each successful operation lies a team that refuses to look away from pain hidden in the community. The Operation Dawn 2.0 initiative reflects a human-centered approach — focusing not only on arrests but also on awareness, rehabilitation, and prevention.

The joint efforts of law enforcement officers and local anti-drug volunteers demonstrate how compassion and courage can work together to heal a society battling addiction.