Crime

Arunachal: Two drug peddlers with heroin arrested in Deomali

The arrestees have been identified as Huntu Gogoi (40) and Dipok Borah (38), Tirap SP Rahul Gupta said.

Last Updated: July 22, 2023
DEOMALI-  Tirap police on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers in Deomali and recovered 12 grams of suspected heroin from them, a senior police officer said.

Arunachal: 21 students of a Govt school sexually abused by warden; GHC takes suo moto case

Acting on a tip-off regarding movement of two drug peddlers from Assam’s Margherita to Deomali in Tirap district, he said, a police team led by officer-in-charge of Deomali PS, Inspector T Wangpan apprehended two drug peddlers at Margherita-Deomali route near 2 No. Coffee Board area in Deomali.

On a detailed search of the duo and their scooty, one soap case containing suspected heroin weighing 12 grams was found concealed beneath the scooty seat.

Accordingly, the recovered contraband along with means of conveyance and other articles have been seized in presence of CO cum town executive magistrate Dr B Kamlo.

Arunachal: Man arrested for kidnaping and raping a minor in West Siang

In this connection, a case under Section 21(b) of NDPS Act has been registered at Deomali police station and an investigation is on, the SP said.

