Arunachal: Two drug peddlers held in Nirjuli, drug seized

ITANAGAR- The Nirjuli Police has arrested two drug peddler, and seized ‘drugs’, during a raid in Bage Tinali, Nirjuli on Thursday , police said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were identified as Bengia Kaya (20) and Khoda Rikam (23).

Also Read- IRBn Constable, his minor son arrested for Alleged Murder of 22-Year-Old man

Following an intelligence input, about the movement of drug traffickers in Nirjuli area, a team of Nirjuli Police led by police station OC T M Nekam and SI Vivek Linghi, under supervision of SP Mihin Gambo, apprehended the duo from Bage Tinali and recovered total 51 plastic vials containing suspected contraband drug heroin from their possession.

The search and seizure were made in presence of Naharlagun SDPO and executive magistrate. Thus, a criminal case under NDPS Act was registered with Nirjuli PS, the sources added.