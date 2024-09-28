Arunachal:  Two drug peddlers arrested  with heroin in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN – The ICR Naharlagun Police apprehended two interstate drug peddlers in separate incidents under Operation Dawn, and recovered heroin from their possession, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

On Sep, 27, the Naharlagun Police team, led by Insp. K. Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, with active assistance from Assam Police, apprehended a habitual drug peddler identified as Ainul Rajibul Hussain alias Raja (23), resident of Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

This arrest is connected with Naharlagun a case. The police had been searching for Ainul since August 8, when he fled before he could be arrested.

What happened on August 8

On 8th August 2024, Ainul Hussain was arrived in Naharlagun in a white Scorpio without a number plate and supplied suspected contraband drugs.

Acting on this intelligence, the police team led by OC PS Naharlagun, Insp. K. Dev, along with SI Vivek Linggi, HC T. Mosi, Ct. Sanu T. Raaj, Ct. Debojit Borah, Ct. Atum Poyom, and Ct. J. B. Baruah intercepted the vehicle at Naharlagun.

However, the suspect forcefully broke through a police barricade, damaging police vehicles, and fled the scene. The police pursued him but were unable to apprehend him immediately as he abandoned his vehicle at Chiputa, Doimukh and fled by taking advantage of the darkness.

The vehicle was seized in damaged condition at the spot. From that day police was in search of Ainul.

One More drug peddler Arrested

In another operation conducted by Banderdewa Police on Sep, 27, 2024, a drug peddler identified as Sonu Deori alias Bikash Deori (23), resident of Lakhimpur district of Assam, was apprehended from Banderdewa. The police recovered approximately 5.48 grams of suspected contraband heroin from his possession.

This operation was launched based on information received from a reliable source that an individual was trafficking contraband drugs in the Banderdewa market area.

A case has been registered against the individual at Banderdewa PS Case No. 61/24 U/S 21(b) NDPS Act.

The police team consisted of Insp. Kipa Hamak, OC PS Banderdewa, ASI Nikh Tada, HC D. Tayum, and Ct. Tade Bomdom, under the command of SDPO Naharlagun, Paul Jerang.