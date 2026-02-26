Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Arrested in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- Under the ongoing anti-narcotics initiative “Operation Dawn 2.0,” East Siang Police apprehended two individuals in separate operations carried out under Pasighat Police Station and Ruksin Police Station, leading to the seizure of approximately nine grams of heroin and 20 grams of suspected ganja, officials said.

According to police sources, the first operation was conducted on February 23 following specific intelligence inputs. A team from the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS), led by Inspector Ayup Boko, APPS, along with SI Kuncha Tangha and other personnel, detained Nagos Panggen, a resident of Jarkong, Pasighat. A body search carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrate Mum Messer reportedly led to the recovery of a small quantity of suspected ganja from his possession.

In a separate operation on February 25, police acted on information received around 0905 hours regarding alleged trafficking of narcotic substances. The ADS team, in coordination with members of the Anti-Drug Warriors group, intercepted an individual identified as Babul Mishong along National Highway-515 near an HP Petrol Pump in Ruksin. The search, conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Jyoti Borang, Circle Officer Ruksin, resulted in the seizure of approximately nine grams of suspected heroin, estimated to be valued at over ₹50,000.

Police stated that all seized contraband was weighed, sealed and documented in accordance with legal procedures, and the operations were videographed to maintain transparency. The accused persons were subsequently handed over to the respective police stations for further legal action.

Cases have been registered as PSGT/PS/C/No. 19/26 under Section 20(a) of the NDPS Act at Pasighat Police Station and RKN PS C/No. 09/26 under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act at Ruksin Police Station. Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, commended the efforts of the Anti-Drug Squad and reiterated the district police’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences. He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting illicit activities, stressing that community participation is crucial in addressing substance abuse challenges in the region.