Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Naharlagun, Heroin Seized

NAHARLAGUN- Naharlagun police arrested two drug peddlers and seized suspected heroin from their possessions, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

According to SP, On the intervening night of August 4th and 5th, 2024, a information was received at the Naharlagun Police Station regarding a youth in possession of contraband substance Heroin, and was allegedly roaming in the market area of Naharlagun.

Acting promptly on the information, Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Police Station Naharlagun, along with Sub-Inspector N. Rama, HC Tage Hailang, HC T. K. Kochi, HC Dusu Tachang, Ct N. Wangsa, Ct R. Tajo, Ct Gyammar Ruju, and L/Ct Taba Nime and L/Ct Gyammar Yachu under supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo and SDPO Naharlagun Paul Jerang, apprehended the suspect youth,

The apprehended youth was identified as Jun Sonam (40 years ), a resident of Demsite Colony, Naharlagun.

During the operation, the police recovered seven vials containing suspected contraband drug Heroin weighing 9.3 grams from his possession.

Upon spot interrogation, Jun Sonam disclosed that the Heroin was supplied to him by one Dalang Tabe of Demsite, Naharlagun for distribution to addicted youths in the area.

Consequently, police team swiftly proceeded to the specified location and successfully apprehended the supplier, Dalang Tabe alias Nibe (37 years), a resident of Demsite, Naharlagun.

A search of his rented room in Tigdo Colony, Demsite, Naharlagun, yielded the recovery of 23 plastic vials containing suspected contraband drugs weighing 31.1 grams, cash amounting to Rs 16,900, one used syringe, and 22 empty vials.

The room was reportedly used exclusively for the purpose of drug peddling. The total seizure of suspected contraband drugs heroin amounted to 40.4 grams.

Subsequently, a case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Naharlagun Police Station against the apprehended drug peddlers.