Arunachal: Two days training for Rural Tourism, Homestay begins in Tawang

TAWANG- Two days training programme in Rural Tourism and Homestay development 2.0 on the theme Revisiting and up skilling homestay operators for all tourism stakeholders of Tawang district began from today.

The inaugural session at Zomkhang hall was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kanki Darang along with Director, Tourism Kesang Ngurup Damo, Deputy Director, Tourism, Bengia Manna Sonam, resource persons, few homestay operators from Taksing, Upper Subansiri district and more than hundred hoteliers and homestay operators from Tawang.

In his inaugural address DC Tawang, Kanki Darang informed that Tawang has emerged as one of the most sought after tourist destination in India and he will try to promote more tourist towards Zemeithang, Lumla and Holy water areas.

He discussed about the development of tract route taken by Dalai Lama in 1959, while entering India from Kenzamani to Tawang headquarters, he suggested that this route can be of special interest for spiritual tourism.

He stressed on maintenance and promotion of natural hot water springs at Damteng, Mago,Thingbu and other locations in Tawang district and make those self sustaining. While giving his observation as a tourist he advised homestay operators that the visitors should feel at home in a homestay.

Director tourism, Kesang Ngurup Damo informed about launching of Yuva Tourism clubs by dept of tourism recently. He expressed his happiness on seeing young homestay owners from Taksing who came to see homestay operations in Tawang. He further said that the tourism stake holders need to upgrade with more professional and skilled way, behaviour and manners play important role in tourism and hospitality industry. He appealed all to keep Tawang clean and green.

Earlier in speaking on the aims and objectives of the training programme Dy. Director, Tourism Bengia Manna Sonam said that, Tawang has the highest footfall of tourists in Arunachal and to promote it further we need to showcase our tradition and culture through homestays, our state is culturally very rich and we should take advantage of this rich cultural heritage.

She informed that tourism department has been promoting all tourist destinations of the state and also imparting training to youths and tourism stakeholders. She also informed about various schemes under tourism department.

While DTO (Tou) Tawang, Tsering Deki in her welcome address informed that tourist footfall in tawang has increased in last two years and appealed all tourism stake holders to work more sincerely.

Apart from Upskilling of existing Homestay, a parallel training session like Refresher course for Hotel and Restaurant management and Basic Baking training is also being held during these two days.

The inaugural session was followed by technical session in which the resource persons gave many inputs to make tourism industry much better and stronger.