Arunachal: Two-Day Workshop on Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0 Begins in Namsai

NAMSAI- A two-day District and Block-level workshop on Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 commenced today at the DC’s Conference Hall in Namsai district. The event is being organized by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) in collaboration with the District Administration, Namsai. The programme witnessed participation from over 100 attendees, including 15 Heads of Departments.

The training session, chaired by Deputy Commissioner C. R. Khampa, was attended by ZPC Namsai Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, ADC-cum-DPDO and District Programme Coordinator Nang Kalyani Namchoom, Dr. Narayan Sahoo, Deputy Director-cum-Course Director, SIRD&PR, heads of departments, and Gram Panchayat Chairpersons from the Namsai Zilla Parishad segment.

In his inaugural address, DC Khampa informed that Namsai currently stands 10th in the state with a PAI score of 54.38 for the financial year 2022–2023. He urged all departments and line functionaries to cooperate in sharing accurate data for the 2023–2024 assessment to improve the district’s ranking.

He also emphasized identifying gaps in developmental progress across various themes of the Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs), such as poverty-free villages, child-friendly Panchayats, clean and green environments, water conservation, self-sufficient infrastructure, social justice, good governance, and women-friendly Panchayats.

ZPC Mancheykhun called for close coordination among all line departments to ensure the successful rollout of PAI-2.0 in the district.

Dr. Sahoo, in his briefing, outlined the policy framework for evidence-based planning at the Gram Panchayat level, shared insights from the PAI-1.0 baseline report, discussed key challenges, and explained the standard operating procedure and Gram Panchayat scorecards.

Welcoming the participants, ADC Namchoom highlighted that PAI-2.0 data collection is time-bound, with all exercises to be completed by August 20, 2025. She urged prompt submission of data to facilitate onward transmission to the State Data Validation Team. She also informed that similar workshops will be conducted in Chongkham, Piyong, Lekang, and Upper Lekang segments.