Arunachal: Two-Day Media & Community Mobilisation Meet Begins at Tezu

TEZU – The District Project Office (ISSE), Samagra Shiksha, Lohit District Society today commenced a two-day Media and Community Mobilisation cum Coordination Meeting at the Amik Ringya Hall, Tezu, aimed at strengthening educational outcomes through enhanced community participation and responsible media outreach.

The programme seeks to create synergy among key education stakeholders—teachers, administrators, media professionals, parents, and community leaders—toward achieving quality and inclusive education in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, emphasized the district administration’s unwavering commitment to nurturing a robust educational ecosystem.

“We have initiated the appointment of Mentor Officers across the district to guide schools, motivate both students and teachers, and ensure quality enhancement,” DC Damo said.

He called for a collaborative revolution in education, urging all stakeholders—educators, students, parents, and the wider community—to actively participate in building a culture of excellence.

On the role of media, the DC noted that it is a “double-edged sword”, capable of both shaping and distorting narratives. He urged for constructive media engagement, especially in sharing educational success stories, to encourage replication and innovation across the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Wakro, AJ Lungphi, serving as Guest of Honour, highlighted education as the cornerstone of a progressive society.

“The teacher’s role today goes beyond classroom teaching. We must engage communities and create awareness about government schemes and school activities through effective outreach,” ADC Lungphi stated.

He stressed the importance of learning from both achievements and setbacks and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

District Deputy School Education Officer (DDSE) Tumngam Nyodu, in her keynote address, offered a comprehensive report on the achievements, ongoing initiatives, and challenges faced by the education sector in Lohit.

She highlighted infrastructure bottlenecks, shortage of staff in remote areas, and the need for targeted interventions under Samagra Shiksha. The DDSE also outlined a forward-looking action plan focusing on digital learning, teacher training, and inclusive educational practices.

The event will continue tomorrow with:

Workshops on strategic planning

Interactive sessions on community-school partnerships

Presentations on successful educational case studies

Discussions on effective use of media in promoting education

The program is expected to culminate in a roadmap for improved stakeholder coordination, grassroots mobilisation, and media-supported educational outreach.