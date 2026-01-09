ArunachalCrime

Arunachal: Two Arrested in Frontier Highway Land Scam

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Arunachal Pradesh has arrested two individuals for allegedly acting as brokers in a multi-crore land compensation scam linked to the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway project.

ITANAGAR — The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Arunachal Pradesh arrested two individuals on Thursday in connection with an alleged multi-crore land compensation scam linked to the Lada-Sarli stretch of the Frontier Highway project, officials confirmed on Friday.

The accused — Rajo Gyadi (46) of Tassomora village and Yayo Yangfo (36) of T-II Colony, Seppa — were arrested in East Kameng district for allegedly acting as brokers in manipulating compensation awards to benefit certain private beneficiaries.

The ACB has alleged that Gyadi, in collusion with then District Land Records and Settlement Officer (DLRSO) Takam Kechak (earlier arrested), fraudulently enhanced compensation amounts. Investigators say the syndicate collected around ₹19.51 crore from beneficiaries, using post-dated cheques routed through personal and firm-linked accounts. Of this amount, Gyadi is reported to have received ₹1.96 crore, and Yangfo ₹1.77 crore, according to the bureau.

The case, registered as ACB Case No. 13/2025, relates to alleged irregularities in land acquisition and compensation disbursement for the 125.5-km Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway, a strategic infrastructure project intended to improve connectivity along India’s border with China.

Earlier arrests in the investigation included Khya Bagang, whose interrogation helped expose financial trails linked to the scam. The ACB has indicated that further arrests cannot be ruled out as the probe progresses.

The alleged irregularities have drawn attention from civil society groups and opposition parties, with calls for investigations by central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate amid claims of large-scale corruption affecting public trust in the implementation of the highway project.

