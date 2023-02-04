ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Tuting Memba Welfare Society felicitate new President Pema Darjee Khochi

Khochi was appointed new president of TMWS after untimely demise of Tsering Phuntso.

ITANAGAR- Tuting Memba Welfare Society ( TMWS ) felicitated it’s new president Pema Darjee Khochi  on Friday . Khochi was appointed new president of TMWS after untimely demise of Tsering Phuntso.

The Tuting Memba Welfare Society (TMWS), which is a Community based Organization (CBO) affiliated to AITF,  members present in around the Itanagar Capital Region felicitated newly inducted President of TMWS Pema Dorjee Khochi in a simple function ceremony held at Banderdewa on 3ed Feb. 2023.

Due to sudden and untimely demise of  Tsering Phuntso President of TMWS on 25th December 2022, the Executive Committee of TMWS  has constituted a selection  committee comprising of seven (7) members  headed by Dochora Lama ADC, Yingking as Chairman and members Tenzing Wangda Principal Govt. Higher Secondary School, Tawang, Khempo  Dechen Londup, Nima Sange, public leader, Karma Tsering SDO (T), Choira Lama (HGB Pekong), Kelsang Dechen, Forerst Range officer  and  Dr. Tashi Pemo on 20/01/2022 and unanimously selected Pema Darjee Khochi (AE, PWD) as President of Tuting Memba Welfare Society on 1st February 2023 and recommended for appointment. Accordingly Pema Darjee Khochi has been appointed as President of Tuting Memba Welfare Society with immediate effect.

Nima Sange Advisor TMWS handed over the appointment letter along with Buddhist thangka to newly appointed president Pema Dorjee Khochi in presence of Gelling-Singa ZPM Pema Lapchi, Karma Tsering SDO (T), Kelsang Dechen FRO, Tenzing Nima IPR Secretary of TMWS and host of members present in the function.

While congratulating and wishing best wishes to newly inducted president, Nima Sange highlighted the mission and vision of Tuting Memba Welfare Society initiated by former president Late Tsering Phuntso. His dream for social reformation, art and culture revival and many more program and policies for the welfare of  memba community should be fulfilled and will follow his foot print in days to come.

He fully hopes that Pema Dorjee Khochi who worked with former president very closely on the various activities of the society will fulfill the expectations of the entire members of the society.  He urged upon  all members to come forward and strengthen the TMWS at the highest level and assured his support for welfare of the society as an when required.

Pema Dorjee Khochi while accepting as President to lead the society and thanks to all the members to faith on him. Pema Dorjee Khochi assured his best of the capacity to work for the society and requested all members for their support and gives their valuable suggestion for the greater interest of the society.  He also highlighted some of the achievements of former President late Tsering Phuntso like construction of multipurpose hall at Kopu, launching of Memba Toidung etc. He announced that the meeting of executive committee of TMWS will call shortly to discuss future course of action.

Earlier Tenzing Nima Secretary IPR TMWS welcome all the dignitaries and highlighted about the program.

