Arunachal: Tumke Bagra emphasis “vocal for local and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”

Itanagar: Industries, Handloom, Handicraft and Skill Development Minister Tumke Bagra emphasis on ‘vocal for local and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ and appeal the youths and upcoming entrepreneur to come forward in setting up of manufacturing unit and manufacture of product locally in state.

Attending a launching and opening of a manufacturing unit of Paper plate, paper glass and napkins ‘Pluvia’ at Jully village here today Bagra said that the state government has launched its own industrial policy which has many schemes to help and support the willing and deserving educated upcoming entrepreneurs and skilled personnel of state. there are provision for granting of loans to start several types of industries and small and medium industries for manufacturing, production and job oriented sector.

“We should try to become a job giver not job seeker” said Bagra and advocated for vocal for locals and it would only possible if we determine to work with our skill which we have learn through education and training. We have to come forward and need not necessary to depend on other who will come and then we can start our business and setup industries.

Time have come and now it is necessary that our local educated and upcoming skilled professionals have to come forward and establish and setup manufacturing unit in our state and manufacture several kind of food products and allied items locally and also the daily use products. He said.

We should not depend on other but to start ourselves and become self reliant and self sustainability and support and help other member of family, community and society and lastly state economy can also be upgraded if thousands of such youths come up in establishing various types of industries unit and the assured to support through various schemes of the department .

Bagra also appreciated and lauded the role of Proprietor Biri Santi Nido for establishing of the paper plate, paper glass and napkin unit and said it is an inspiration and it would go a logway to inspire other upcoming entrepreneur to opt manufacturing unit in state for the development of economy and also supporting employment. Bagra added.

Industries Secretary Hage Tari, Director Habung Donyi, IMWA President Yumlam Achung, BJYM General Secretary Dolang Tako among others also share their view and suggestion and appeal all section of society to come up for setting up of various types of industries and support the employment avenue for the locals.