Arunachal: Nabam Tuki visits TRIHMS and meets Accident Victim

ITANAGAR- Nabam Tuki, MLA 15th Sagalee, and Former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, recently visited Tomo Riba Institute Of Health And Medical Sciences Hospital ( TRIHMS ) and meet Mrs Giogi Yabang, who is a resident from the village Tacha, under Mengio circle. She was injured in a road accident recently.

Mrs Giogi Yabang is currently admitted to the female surgery ward of TRIHMS Hospital following an unfortunate accident. Nabam Tuki expressed his heartfelt prayers and wishes for the swift recovery of the patient during his visit.

In addition to offering his moral support, Tuki engaged with the concerned medical professionals, discussing and ensuring the provision of proper and effective treatment for Yabang.