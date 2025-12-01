Arunachal: Tuition Teacher Held for Assaulting 4 Girls in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- A 35-year-old private tuition teacher, identified as Milo Takar from Bula village in Lower Subansiri district, was arrested late Saturday night for allegedly sexually assaulting four Class-1 girls at his rented apartment-cum-tuition centre in G Sector, Naharlagun.

The arrest was made within hours of a complaint being filed at Naharlagun Police Station at around 9:15 PM on November 30. According to police, the four minor girls, aged six to seven, attended evening tuition classes conducted by the accused inside his single-room rented premises.

The case came to light when one of the children disclosed the incident to her parents after returning home. “Acting on the complaint, a police team immediately raided the premises and arrested the accused on the spot. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, 2012,” said Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police (Naharlagun).

The accused was produced before a local court on Sunday and has been remanded to four days’ police custody for detailed interrogation. The four victims underwent medical examinations at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on Sunday morning.

Counselling support for the children and their families is being facilitated by the District Child Welfare Committee and the One-Stop Centre.

Authorities have urged parents whose children also attended Takar’s classes to come forward if they suspect any similar incidents. “We are verifying whether there are more victims. The investigation is being handled sensitively but thoroughly,” SP Gambo added.

Local residents expressed deep shock, stating that the accused had been running tuition classes for primary school students for several months and was perceived as trustworthy.

Child rights activists in the state capital have renewed calls for mandatory police verification and background checks for all private tutors, coaching centres and informal education providers.

This incident follows several recent child sexual abuse cases in Arunachal Pradesh, intensifying concerns over child safety in informal learning environments.