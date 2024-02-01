ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: TSP Training on Post harvest management and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants

Total 40 women participants have attended the training programme on “Post harvest management and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants”.

Last Updated: February 1, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: TSP Training on Post harvest management and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants
PASIGHAT– A training programme under Tribal Sub-Plan ( TSP )  was conducted for 7days by College of Agriculture, Pasighat under All India Coordinated Research Project on Medicinal, Aromatic Plants and Betelvine at Mongku village of East Siang district from 26th January-1st  February, 2024.
Total 40 women participants have attended the training  programme on “Post harvest management and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants”.
The participants included members of women SHG, farmers and unemployed rural youth of the village. In her lecture Dr. Helen Soibam, the coordinator of the programme emphasized about the importance of post harvest management in medicinal and aromatic plants and also demonstrated value added products viz. candle, soaps, ginger candies etc.
Arunachal: TSP Training on Post harvest management and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants
The co- coordinators of the programme Dr. Naorem Yaiphabi Chanu discussed on insect-pest management measures stressing more on the use of biological control measures as well as ITK’s and Dr. Nancy Lego educated the farmers about the scope and importance of medicinal and aromatic plants in the North East region.
Dr. T.S Mehra the Nodal officer of AICRP-MAP&B, Pasighat Centre shared knowledge on the rising importance of essential oil and uses. Promoting the organic cultivation of MAPs, Hand- hoe were also distributed to the trainees during the valedictory programme.

Tags
Last Updated: February 1, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: BJP organises Shakti Vandan Mahila Swayam Sahayata Samuh at Itanagar

Arunachal: BJP organises Shakti Vandan Mahila Swayam Sahayata Samuh at Itanagar

Arunachal: Wangki Lowang Inaugurates Vivek Dwar, STEM Lab at Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar

Arunachal: Wangki Lowang Inaugurates Vivek Dwar, STEM Lab at Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar

Arunachal: ABSU confers award to student toppers in academic and sport categories in its 3rd annual conference

Arunachal: ABSU confers award to student toppers in academic and sport categories in its 3rd annual conference

Arunachal: GTGH awarded top performing hospital under AB-PMJAY

Arunachal: GTGH awarded top performing hospital under AB-PMJAY

Arunachal: Union Minister Visits GHSS Chongkham 

Arunachal: Union Minister Visits GHSS Chongkham 

Arunachal Idol - Season 6 begins

Arunachal Idol – Season 6 begins

Arunachal: AITS, RGU Team Revisits Lubrang Village

Arunachal: AITS, RGU Team Revisits Lubrang Village

Arunachal: 75th Republic Day celebrated across the state

Arunachal: 75th Republic Day celebrated across the state

Arunachal: Governor graces the 75th Republic Day Celebration at Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor graces the 75th Republic Day Celebration at Itanagar

Arunachal: Bamang Felix inaugurates augmentation of potable water supply to the Sangram township

Arunachal: Bamang Felix inaugurates augmentation of potable water supply to the Sangram township

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button