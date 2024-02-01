Arunachal: TSP Training on Post harvest management and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants

PASIGHAT– A training programme under Tribal Sub-Plan ( TSP ) was conducted for 7days by College of Agriculture, Pasighat under All India Coordinated Research Project on Medicinal, Aromatic Plants and Betelvine at Mongku village of East Siang district from 26th January-1st February, 2024.

Total 40 women participants have attended the training programme on “Post harvest management and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants”.

The participants included members of women SHG, farmers and unemployed rural youth of the village. In her lecture Dr. Helen Soibam, the coordinator of the programme emphasized about the importance of post harvest management in medicinal and aromatic plants and also demonstrated value added products viz. candle, soaps, ginger candies etc.

The co- coordinators of the programme Dr. Naorem Yaiphabi Chanu discussed on insect-pest management measures stressing more on the use of biological control measures as well as ITK’s and Dr. Nancy Lego educated the farmers about the scope and importance of medicinal and aromatic plants in the North East region.

Dr. T.S Mehra the Nodal officer of AICRP-MAP&B, Pasighat Centre shared knowledge on the rising importance of essential oil and uses. Promoting the organic cultivation of MAPs, Hand- hoe were also distributed to the trainees during the valedictory programme.