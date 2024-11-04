Arunachal: TSGAP will continue support for the Tibetan freedom struggle

BOMDILA– Tarh Tarak, president of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP) said that TSGAP will continue support for the Tibetan freedom struggle, while interacting with Sikyong Penpa Tsering President of Tibetan Govt-in-Exile, who visited Bomdila on Monday.

During the interaction, Tarh Tarak also assured Sikyong Penpa Tsering to work for the basic welfare of the Tibetan community residing in Arunachal Pradesh and to organize a series of programs on awareness about the Tibetans and Tibet issues.

The team of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP) welcomed Sikyong Penpa Tsering President of Tibetan Govt-in-Exile, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) to Arunachal Pradesh at Tenzing Gang, West Kameng District who is on four days visits to Arunachal Pradesh specially West Kameng and Tawang District from 3rd November to 6th November 2024.

An interaction meeting was held in presence of Tsetan Chombey MLA Kalaktang, Rapten Tsering Tibetan Settlement Officer (TSO), Tashi Dickey additional secretary Department of Home, Central Tibetan Administration and other official of CTA at Tenzingang on 3rd November 2024.

TSGAP team including, President Trah Tarak, Anok Wangsa Advisor, Hinium Tachu Vice-President, Nima Sange Secretary General, Porchu Tamin Assistant Secretary General and others members assured continue Support for the Tibetan cause while highlighting the relation between Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh before Independence and stressed for freedom of Tibet from the Peoples Republic of China to restore old aged barter trade with Tibet.

TSGAP team firmly believe that under the dynamic leadership of Sikyong Penpa Tsering CTA will renew its call for finding a solution to the decades long Tibet Conflict with China through talks.

Penpa Tsering President/Sikyong of Tibetan Govt-in-Exile, CTA while appreciating and thanks to TSGAP for their best effort and support on Tibetan issues and urged for continue support for Tibetan cause. He highlighted in details on the stand of CTA on Tibet issues and highlighted in details about the geopolitics on Tibet issues in the international level. President Sikyong said that he would visit Eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh likely in the month of January 2025.

TSGAP team also met Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Speaker of Tibetan Parliament in-exile, Ven Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan, Tibetan Member of Parliament in-exile, Tenzin Lhagyal Cordinator TSO Bomdila and other senior officers of CTA at Bomdila on 3rd November 2024 and submitted activities report of TSGAP to Speaker of Tibetan Parliament in-exile during the meeting.

TSGAP team also attended the consecration cum Inauguration of New prayer hall at Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery, Bomdila on 4th November 2024 by His Holiness the 104th Gaden Thri Rimpoche Jetsun Libsang Tenzin.

On the sideline of the occasion. TSGAP team called Pema Khandu Chief Minister alongwith Penpa Tsering President of Tibetan Govt in-exile, Khenpo Sonam Temphel Speaker of Tibetan Govt in- Exile, Tapir Gao, MP and other dignitaries and highlighted the activities being undertaken by the TSGAP in the state.