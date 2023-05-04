ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tsering Tashi inaugurated Children’s park in Tawang

The old children's park was in dilapidated condition and there was urgent need of a children's park in the town...........

Last Updated: May 4, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Tsering Tashi inaugurated Children's park in Tawang

TAWANG-    The local Legislator of Tawang Tsering Tashi inaugurated and re-dedicated the Lha Chig Kuntu Sangmo Children’s park near old market Tawang to the people of Tawang. Chairman DoKAA Jambey Wangdi, Chairperson Zila Parishad Leki Gombu, Deputy Commissioner Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo, Superintendent of Police Tawang Bomge Kamduk, officers from WRD, PWD and other departments, members of Women’s Welfare Association of Tawang and students were present during the inauguration programme.

Arunachal: Whistle-blower of APPSC Fiasco Gyamar Padang is No more

The old children’s park was in dilapidated condition and there was urgent need of a children’s park in the town, so under the leadership of Chairperson of WWA Tawang, we approached our local MLA Tawang with proposal for renovation of Children’s park, to which local MLA consented to help us and the result is before you informed Vice Chairperson WWA Tawang Tenzin yegha.

 She further informed that a nominal entry fee will be charged for keeping a caretaker for the park and it has been named as Lha Chig Kuntu Sangmo the daughter of monpa king Kalawangpo.

Related Articles

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma tours villages of his constituency

MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi and other guests congratulated the members of WWA Tawang and felicitated them, he also distributed pencils and chocolates to children participating in the inaugural function.

Tags
Last Updated: May 4, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Tribal Artisan Mela in Ziro showcases rich tribal skills and products

Arunachal: Tribal Artisan Mela in Ziro showcases rich tribal skills and products

May Day celebration: LS DC urges workers to avail insurance facilities

May Day celebration: LS DC urges workers to avail insurance facilities

'Mann Ki Baat' is associated with nation building, says Governor

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is associated with nation building, says Governor

Arunachal: Powerful Short Films Illuminate the Struggles of LGBTQIA+ Community at AP QueerStation and Oju Welfare Association Meetup

Arunachal: Powerful Short Films Illuminate the Struggles of LGBTQIA+ Community at AP QueerStation and Oju Welfare Association Meetup

Miss Arunachal beauty pageant 2023: grand finale held in Namsai

Miss Arunachal beauty pageant 2023: grand finale held in Namsai

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma MLA-Kalaktang visits Boha village

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma MLA-Kalaktang visits Boha village

Arunachal: Court declares BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul’s candidacy void

Arunachal: Court declares BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul’s candidacy void

Yana In Style presents Arunachal Fashion Week - The Artisans Movement

Yana In Style presents Arunachal Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement

Arunachal: MoS Bishweswar Tudu Reviewes JJM, SBM, PMKSY, TRIFED, and other flagship programmes

Arunachal: MoS Bishweswar Tudu Reviewes JJM, SBM, PMKSY, TRIFED, and other flagship programmes

Arunachal: MoS Bishweshwar Tudu calls on the Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik

Arunachal: MoS Bishweswar Tudu calls on the Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button