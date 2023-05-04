Arunachal: Tsering Tashi inaugurated Children’s park in Tawang

TAWANG- The local Legislator of Tawang Tsering Tashi inaugurated and re-dedicated the Lha Chig Kuntu Sangmo Children’s park near old market Tawang to the people of Tawang. Chairman DoKAA Jambey Wangdi, Chairperson Zila Parishad Leki Gombu, Deputy Commissioner Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo, Superintendent of Police Tawang Bomge Kamduk, officers from WRD, PWD and other departments, members of Women’s Welfare Association of Tawang and students were present during the inauguration programme.

The old children’s park was in dilapidated condition and there was urgent need of a children’s park in the town, so under the leadership of Chairperson of WWA Tawang, we approached our local MLA Tawang with proposal for renovation of Children’s park, to which local MLA consented to help us and the result is before you informed Vice Chairperson WWA Tawang Tenzin yegha.

She further informed that a nominal entry fee will be charged for keeping a caretaker for the park and it has been named as Lha Chig Kuntu Sangmo the daughter of monpa king Kalawangpo.

MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi and other guests congratulated the members of WWA Tawang and felicitated them, he also distributed pencils and chocolates to children participating in the inaugural function.