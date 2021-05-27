Arunachal: Tsering Tashi appreciate NGO’s contributions in fighting Covid-19    

TAWANG- A review meeting on COVID-19 situation in Tawang during the containment period was taken today in the conference hall of DC office Tawang. Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang chaired the meeting which was attended by DC, SP, ZPC, ZPMs of Tawang and Kyidphel, Adl DC Jang, DMO,MS and representatives of active NGOs and bazar secretaries.

Speaking on the occasion MLA Tsering Tashi appreciated the contribution of NGOs during this containment period in fighting Covid-19 and the initiatives taken by Tawang District Administration. Tawang was the second district in the state which after consultation with all proposed, approval for containment zone from the state government, and this was right step in right time to stop further spread of virus in the district otherwise the number of positive cases would have been much larger.

He further strongly supported the proposal made by PRI leaders, NGOs and bazar secretaries for extension of containment zone for few more days to contain Covid-19 in the district. He appealed all to follow strictly the SOPs issued by Government even after taking the final vaccine.

Earlier DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok informed the house regarding measures being taken during the containment period to stop further spread of virus and ongoing door to door RAT screening at every village and circle level of the district.

Dr.N.Namshum Medical Superintendent KDS District Hospital Tawang placed his opinion in favour of extension of containment period in the district stating that this time more severe cases are

coming up in the district, and it will take some more time to contain the virus, since many of the contacts may be under incubation period.

The ZPMs of Kyidphel and Tawang, Adl. DC Jang representatives of NGOs and Bazar secretaries unanimously recommended further extension of containment period. The opinion of the house will be further submitted to state government for approval said DC Sang Phuntsok.