Arunachal: Tsering Lhamu files nomination for Lungla Bye-election

TAWANG- As per notifications issued by Election Commission of India for bye-election to 1-Lungla ST assembly constituency under Tawang district, Tsering Lhamu wife of late Jambey Tashi former MLA of Lungla, today filed her nomination as BJP candidate.

The candidate with her two proposers and advocate came to returning officers office this morning and filed her nomination.

Last date of nomination is 7th February 2023 while scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 8th February 2023 and last date of withdrawal of nomination has been notified by Election Commission of India on 10th of February 2023.

Meanwhile, a meeting cum briefing to the appointed sector officers by Returning Officer for 1-Lungla ST Assembly Constituency RD Thungon, Dy. DEO Rinchin Leta, and Master Trainer Tashi Dhondup was held today in the conference hall of DC office Tawang.